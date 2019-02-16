I will quit politics after 10 years for the youths: DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed thathe will quit politics after 10 years paving way for young leaders to take over.

“We were done with politics last year on who will lead who and now we need to focus on development. We cannot do politics from January to January,” Dr. Ruto said.

He urged leaders to focus more on development and the Big Four Agenda rather than 2022 politics.

The DP further urged the Ministry of Agriculture to speed up the purchase and distribution of subsidised fertilisers.

Dr. Ruto also directed all chiefs and their assistants to hunt for parents who are yet to take their children to school.

He maintained that the government’s policy of 100percent transition from primary to secondary schools must be achieved.

Ruto has already declared his 2022 candidature.