I will join KANU , Governor Tolgos warns DP Ruto’s team ahead of 2022

Embattled Elgeyo Marakwet governor Engineer Alex Tolgos has exposed his plans to lead a massive exodus out of his former party Jubilee into Gideon Moi’s KANU Party.

Tolgos was quoted saying his move will not only affect the ruling party but will shock many as he is planning to marshall all his supporters to support Gideon Moi.

The soft-spoken governor also dismissed claims by some of the Tanga tanga members saying he has never been a member of the movement since its formation.

“Some people are saying I have decamped from Tanga Tanga, but I have never been in that outfit. What I am displeased about is the vigour with which the DP’s allies have been insulting me and other leaders at various forums. I have borne the brunt of incessant insults from Jubilee leaders and they should know I will go with my supporters to Kanu.”

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat yesterday told a local media house that insults fired back and forth by leaders would not solve anything but aggravate the challenges facing the electorate.

“As Kanu, we are ready to welcome all those joining us and work with us. As we speak now, we are in a strategy meeting on how we shall ensure the party offers alternative leadership away from the nauseating insults the public is treated to,” he said.

He added that Kanu would remain the party of choice for many because it was not held by individuals but espouses nationalistic ideals of peace, love and unity.

“Leaders should know that going personal will not help us but we should (work) together (to) address the challenges facing the country and we shall work with parties that have similar ideals with us,” he said.

Tolgos announced his exit from Ruto’s camp a week ago citing frustrations and ignorance by some of Dp Ruto’s allies including the county’s governor Kipchumba Murkomen, Ruto’s personal aider Farouk Kibet and Soy constituency MP Caleb Kositany.