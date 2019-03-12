“I Will Do As Ordered By RAILA” SONKO Promises To Take Care Of Kibera Fire Victims

By Jacob Kasuku

Nairobi governor His Excellency MIKE MBUVI SONKO has promised to settle the victims of Toi market fire by giving them alternative means of survival as their structures are being rebuilt.

A morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a large section of Toi Market in Kibera, rendering many traders jobless

Sonko’s move comes hours after the former Prime Minister His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga ordered him to have the gutted structures to be reestablished and their businesses restored.

To start with, governor Sonko donated 5million shillings to the victims to help them restart afresh as the County figures out what to do.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the victims, Sonko said he respects President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as his seniors in equal measure. He added that since the two principals shook hands, it will be politically incorrect and equally perilous to disrespect any of them.

“I have given out more than five million shillings to the victims as ordered by His Excellency Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. If BABA speaks, I must listen to him because he is my senior. If my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands with Baba one year ago and came together, who am I to question them? They are both my bosses and I respect them. It is foolish of anybody to wish away H.E. Raila Odinga or disrespect him. When he speaks, I assume it is my boss Uhuru speaking because they are partners. Not only that, Raila Odinga is an icon of inspiration. He stands out because his decorum and disposition is second to none. He has sacrificed a lot for this country. We must respect him. When he speaks, I listen and do what he says. Huwezi dharau BABA bwana” Said Sonko.

Sonko ordered his officers to move with speed and ensure normalcy returns and the situation contained. He assured victims that his office will do everything necessary to have them back in business so that they continue building the nation and education their children as it were before.