I will continue campaigning all over the country, DP Ruto dares Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to continue touring various parts of the country to launch development projects.

Speaking at Namanjalala Friends Secondary School, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County, the DP stated that his opponents should not be bothered by his tours.

“Many people are troubled that I am going around Kenya, where do they want me to go yet my day for going to heaven is still not here?

If it was already here, it would have found me ready. I am very ready to go to heaven but for the time being because Christ is not back, I will continue with my tours around the country,” Ruto asserted.

William Ruto and other attendees attending an event at Namanjalala Friends Secondary School, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County

He went on to explain that he had been tasked by Kenyans to assist President Uhuru Kenyatta and no one would stand in his way.

“Kenyans granted me a chance to assist President Uhuru. As his deputy, I have to see to it that we fulfill our promises to Kenyans.

“The president himself said I should do that work because it’s my Constitutional duty. Don’t be bothered by my work, do yours, I’ll do mine,” he added.

Ruto’s sentiments come in the wake of a strong warning from President Kenyatta to politicians allied to the Tanga Tanga movement to stop early campaigns.

Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during the 2019 Akorino Annual conference, Uhuru accused the politicians of sabotaging his agenda and vowed to hit back at the right time.

His remarks were seen as targeting MPs who have been accompanying Ruto on his countrywide tours and drumming up support for his 2022 presidential bid.