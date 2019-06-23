I will continue campaigning all over the country, DP Ruto dares Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to continue touring various parts of the country to launch development projects.
Speaking at Namanjalala Friends Secondary School, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County, the DP stated that his opponents should not be bothered by his tours.
“Many people are troubled that I am going around Kenya, where do they want me to go yet my day for going to heaven is still not here?
If it was already here, it would have found me ready. I am very ready to go to heaven but for the time being because Christ is not back, I will continue with my tours around the country,” Ruto asserted.
He went on to explain that he had been tasked by Kenyans to assist President Uhuru Kenyatta and no one would stand in his way.
“Kenyans granted me a chance to assist President Uhuru. As his deputy, I have to see to it that we fulfill our promises to Kenyans.
“The president himself said I should do that work because it’s my Constitutional duty. Don’t be bothered by my work, do yours, I’ll do mine,” he added.
Ruto’s sentiments come in the wake of a strong warning from President Kenyatta to politicians allied to the Tanga Tanga movement to stop early campaigns.
Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during the 2019 Akorino Annual conference, Uhuru accused the politicians of sabotaging his agenda and vowed to hit back at the right time.
His remarks were seen as targeting MPs who have been accompanying Ruto on his countrywide tours and drumming up support for his 2022 presidential bid.
Evil man which heaven are you talking of
DP Ruto is favorite Prezo candidate to common mwanainchi and come 2022
wenya wivu warundi drawing board
https://www.nation.co.ke/news/What-intelligence-files-reveal-about-Mbiyu-Koinange-/1056-5167822-aw3c11/index.html
“” Mbiyu was actually broke at this time. In April 1952, he had asked KAU for more money. According to the intelligence records, KAU had been collecting “large sums at their recent meetings, held ostensibly for this purpose of financing Peter Koinange.”
There was fear that Jomo Kenyatta was embezzling most of the money given to him. “At one meeting the amount realised was £200; clearly a lot of this is finding its way into others people’s pockets. Jomo Kenyatta is suspect in this connexion,” wrote Security Liaison Officer for East Africa. ”
from 1940s…….watu wamekulia sana ……io ndamu sasa iko kwa vizazi…
good commentary ut too late……agenda cannot achieved…….Ruto can do it come 2022
KINGMEMES
If Uhuru wants to help Kenya, let him concentrate on ring fencing the DOMESTIC market for homegrown manufacturers.Think of all the tings we import yet they require basic manufacturing skill.Think of the massive industry we would have locally if we replaced 50% of current imports.That is always the starting point for massive job creation and heavy industry development.No country has ever developed sophisticated home industry without growing manufacturing from its own citizens.Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) is good but to build a true industrial base for your country,you need to manufacture you own steel and forge industrial components from it.Now that we have petroleum,it should not escape this country that petrochemical industry is the foundation of thousands of other related industries.Every home today uses thousands of things made from petrochemical industry.Lets not be cheated that exporting raw materials like crude oil and keeping the money in a sovereign fund is the best practice.It is an option but not the only option if a country wants to industrialize fast. Petrochemical industry and steel manufacturing combined with electronics can quickly employ millions of high wage earners. Uhuru Big 4 manufacturing is anchored on FDI. While it is the laziest option to adopt, it is not the best because Kenya has petroleum resources and coal.Kenya is also near resource rich countries of Africa.We should anchor the big 4 manufacturing on develop local Kenyan petroleum industries,steel industries and electronics.When FDI comes in,it should be based on JOINT VENTURES with a local Kenyan owned firm.Kenya will never take off as a serious manufacturing country until this notion of foreign driven manufacturing is discarded into the dustbin.
Just continue but as far as we are concerned it is not working according to plan he he he ha ha …
DR WSR…..Plz put following in your plan come 2022 as Prezo.
1.Revamp security –change syatem whereby a civilian is Sherif or link between police and civilians. construct modern police and increase pay.
2.Land policy –all fertile tracts of land subdivision to stop..No subdivision of land below half acre.All land given for food farming or cattle rearing in form of scheme revert to that(all human settlement brot down)All big lands revert to gava and those running them pay certain tax to encourage farming.
3.block all food imports available in 254 including canned food.
4.reclaim all water towers and forests fertile lands converted to farming or human settlement.Start afforestation even if is to bring down those fake cities being built on red soils.
5.form a committee to publicly visit counties for public inputs on what they want……followed by referendum.
6.Find ways to create industrail zones that will create jobs……for youth even before they leave skul.
for fairness lets have one salary grade across board for civil servants,security services ,teachers .parastatals,elected officials..
taxation formula shud be discussed…….we cannot have big blue chip companies overcharging Kenyans and give their ceos and top guys millions salaries……….
teacher is teacher thus uniform salary for kindergarten to university
kileweke dinosours,embrace momos ,…odm/leke players are having sleepless nights nights since have nothing to offer………….having been in gavament and even in mkate nusu where they ate all and did nothing to Kenyans commoner…
Ruto tuko na wewe all way….
tunanjua utamaliza SGR all way to malaba……….but will change route and pas eldoret and nakuru………
Kenya has saved Sh74bn through Huduma Centres – Uhuru
if 254 saved above amount it means Kenya can build remaining SGR rail with own funds………
where is this 74 b that has been saved….????
ii cheap propangand na watu wanalala njaa…