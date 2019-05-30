I went to school barefoot, today I sit at the high table looting from the poor- DP Ruto mocks Kenyans

DP William Ruto went to school without shoes his first shoes was in 1981worth 60ksh but today he is sitting in high table stealing from those without shoes.



Well, back in 1980s the poor never died of hunger, we had plenty to eat from our farms, school was free right from nursery to university education, in fact university students were paid to study and campus dining halls cook five star hotel food.

There is absolutely no credit to DP Ruto saying he was poor, 99.9% of Kenyans are poor, we cannot all be deputy president so his speech was meant to mock the poor and also mock Uhuru Kenyatta the son of the founding looter Mzee Jomo Kenyatta whom Ruto is emulating.

Ruto concluded by mocking Kenyans and particularly Uhuru Kenyatta by saying that he (DP Ruto) had more to thank God for than Uhuru the son of a rich big man and also that his prayers were more worth than those who were poor and still struggling, this man is crazy. May be he should pray to regain some weight, stop losing hair and also cool his petty anger against the second liberation hero Raila Odinga who was jailed and tortured for 9 years without shoes, proper food, no sleep etc…

As was busy mocking Kenyans, USA ambassador to Kenya dropped a bombshell humiliating Ruto on twitter

Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part. #stopthesethieves pic.twitter.com/OgLKen8LYl — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) May 30, 2019

I equally grew up from a humble background,but I don’t subscribe to the thinking that we thank God because he has made us to have material things like shoes and to have also blessed us to ascend to high political offices,but we have every reason to thank him for the gift of life. — Alfred Keter (@alfredarapketer) May 30, 2019



