“I was tired of DP Ruto paid bloggers” , Uhuru on deactivating his Facebook account

A visibly angry President Uhuru Kenyatta for the first time publicly explained why he deactivated his Facebook account.

Addressing members of the Akorino denomination in Kasarani, Nairobi on Sunday, he suggested that social media was proving to be a distraction.

The president told the congregation that he was being disturbed by people who were more interested in appearing in the papers and making the news.

He said that his focus in his second and final term as stipulated by the constitution was to work for the people who elected him to the presidency.

“They should stop disturbing me every day so that they can appear in the papers. That’s why I stopped being in the papers and Facebook. Let’s work,” said the President.

President Uhuru’s social media accounts were deactivated sometime this year over an outcry over some posts.

The comment sections of his social media accounts proved to be places where people came to air their frustrations and settle political scores.

Posts regarding the president’s activities are now posted on the State House official Facebook page.

President Uhuru Kenyatta restated his resolve to unite the country and called on leaders to stop unnecessary politics for the sake of national cohesion and progress.

The President pointed out that national unity is the foundation for achieving the country’s development targets, saying his main interest is to ensure that Kenyans are not divided along tribal, racial or religious lines. “Our unity is our strength and foundation for building a strong nation.

A nation that will be able to achieve its development targets so that the children of our children will remember that there was a time when Kenyans forgot tribalism, stopped corruption and built a country that provided jobs for the youth, drugs in hospitals and ensured no Kenyan slept hungry,” the President said.

He emphasized the need for Kenyans to live together peacefully in all parts the country without any form of animosity against each other.

President Kenyatta spoke today at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi County where he was the chief guest at the annual General Conference of the Akurinu Churches Assembly that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.