I took a low profile to let Uhuru build his legacy- DP Ruto explains

DP Ruto has said he took a low profile to let Uhuru reconnect with Kenyans and also build his legacy as his two term comes to an end in 2022.

Speaking to Citizen TV’s Joe Ageyo on Thursday, Ruto said he agreed with his boss President Uhuru after the 2017 general election.

“We had UhuruRuto, it was agreed that we may need to tone down on the Ruto part so that we could have Uhuru stand out as the leader of Government,” he explained.

“My life is easy…You have not heard me complain… The situation between the President and myself is agreed upon…In the 1st term, it was Uhuruto… In the 2nd term, we want to build a legacy for the President…I am the DP and I know my place,”

DP William Ruto: It is the President who determines how things are done… Jubilee is not functioning as a party. There is a problem …The party has been hijacked by busy bodies and conmen and brokers who have no clue on the philosophy behind Jubilee#RutoSpeaksOut pic.twitter.com/ts3R2J3UQP — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 27, 2020



DP Ruto also rubbished claims that his role in the government had diminished considerably, saying that it was for the greater good.

At the same time, the second-in-command blamed busybodies, conmen and political brokers of the current issues beleaguering the ruling party.

Ruto claimed that as a result, Jubilee was no longer functional as a party.

“The party has been hijacked by busybodies, conmen and brokers… like Murathe and company, people who have no clue on our philosophy, they were nowhere, we appointed them to those positions, their word has now become the party position,” DP Ruto said.

Although he did not give a clear indication of jumping ship ahead of the 2022 General Election, Ruto hinted at the possibility of forming his own political outfit.

He said the party still has a chance at redemption, but noted that if the situation remained the same, he would make a decision at that point.

“I believe there is a chance to sort out our issues in Jubilee. It would be tragic if we were to lose Jubilee…If Jubilee is hijacked by the brokers, we will make the decision at that point,” he added.

William Ruto is saying on a national television that a party which sponsored him has been hijacked by busybodies like Murathe…..My question is, what is he doing in that party. Why can't he resign. Jaramogi resigned in 1966 when he could not bear it anymore #RutoSpeaksOut pic.twitter.com/Ln7QZu46T2 — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) August 27, 2020