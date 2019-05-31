I skipped prayer breakfast because of insincerity in our leadership : Senator Kajwang

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday led several leaders to a National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel.

However, some leaders skipped the event which is normally held annually. This was the 17th event.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is also among the leaders who skipped the event alongside his allies.

Senate’s Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee Chairman, Moses Kajwang’, has accused some of the leaders who attended the prayer breakfast of insincerity.

Mr Kajwang’ (Homa Bay) said on Thursday that the leaders used the event to “wash their sins” of corruption.

“Some leaders are using the prayer meeting to show themselves as God-fearing but at the back of their minds, they know that isn’t true,” he said.

Speaking at Alero beach in Suba North, the senator expressed concern that Kenya will run into more debt if the vice is not dealt with.

“Kenya is almost bankrupt because of debts. Some of the problems the country is facing [were brought on] by corrupt leaders,” he said.

Mr Kajwang’ said he skipped the event because of the “rampant corruption” in the country. He added that until graft cases are reduced or completely neutralised, he will skip all meetings of this nature.

Leaders including President Kenyatta attend the meeting annually to pray for the country.