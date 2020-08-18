”I regret voting and campaigning for Uhuru, I blame Ruto, he lied to us”- Hon Sudi says

The vocal Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Kimpchumba Sudi has expressed his regrets and blamed Deputy President William Ruto for convincing them to campaign and vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta on the basis that he (Uhuru) was his(Ruto) true friend.

In a post on his social media pages, the legislator stated that he regrets voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta because he did not know his true nature.



“I regret voting Uhuru Kenyatta. I didn’t know his true colours. But I blame @WilliamsRuto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend. Anyway, May God protect Kenyans,” said Oscar Sudi.

The Kapseret MP who is a close friend and one of the leaders allied to DP Ruto has been very vocal about the differences playing out lately, between Uhuru and Ruto.



“Let Uhuru Kenyatta meddle with affairs of his own party Jubilee but let him not dare sabotage the Constitution and constitutional institutions. Kenyans trusted him to serve them not to serve himself and his interests. Kenya is not a banana republic”- Sudi posted on Facebook in June

In June, Sudi disclosed that DP William Ruto has not been in Government since Jubilee was re-elected in 2017, for their second term in office.

He stated that all the DP has is a name, a big office and vehicles which all come courtesy of holding the office of Deputy President.



“Mimi naongeanga ukweli kuanzia tupate 2017 hii uongozi ya pili, William Ruto hayuko kwa serikali period. Ni jina tu na magari na ofisi kwisha. Unajua ukweli ni mzuri Jalas, si nilisema mwaka jana hii urafiki ya William Ruto na Uhuru Kenyatta ni fake na niko hapo. (I’m only speaking the truth, since 2017 after re-election William Ruto has not been in Government. DP is only a name and cars and an office. Last year I said William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta’s friendship was fake, I’m still there),” said MP Sudi.

“I want to ask Murathe, Njee Muturi and the rest of State House Prefects and Monitors, why are you misleading my big brother Uhuru Kenyatta? How can you replace Kipchumba Murkomen with Samuel Poghisio?… How can you replace Susan Kihika with Irungu Kang’ata? It’s like electing sheep to lead a pride of lions.Was it a wise decision to seek support from small parties yet we have the numbers?” Hon Sudi said in another rant on Facebook.