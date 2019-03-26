“I Regret Rejecting SONKO Job Offer” – Dr. STELLA BOSIRE Says She Was Misled By Jealous Colleague”

By Joseph Ombiro

Dr. Stella Bosire, the lady who recently shocked many by turning down governor Sonko’s job offer, says she regrets doing so. Dr. Stella says she was misled by her jealous colleagues who were not happy for her success. She says all the accusations she leveled against the governor were all false and she is sincerely sorry. Dr.

Stella was confessing to a friend who sought for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The Kisii-born Dr. who was brought up in Kibra says she was about to accept the offer but one of her jealous colleagues who she learned later that was also eying the same position, called and asked her to reject the offer. She says she didn’t know that the same doctor, who also happens to be her close friend, was interested in the CEC position.

According to Bosire, the same friend requested to meet her immediately after the news broke so that she advises her and she agreed since she was available. When they met, her friend warned against accepting Sonko’s job offer because he would oppress and harass her. She advised her to reject the nomination and lie that Sonko once made sexual advances on her. She asked her not to show up and present her papers before the vetting committee led by acting Nairobi County Assembly speaker Chege Mwaura.

“She told me not to accept the position of CEC health because Sonko and say that Sonko puts pressure on his workers. She also hoodwinked me into leveling false allegations against the governor that he once harassed me sexually. I came to learn later that she wanted that position. The truth is that nothing of the sort ever happened. I have met the governor in various occasions and he is a good man. He has always been good to me. I wish I’d get the governor and apologize to him because I am truly sorry” Confessed Dr. Bosire to her friend.

She however said she’ll still serve Kenyans on other areas because she can’t reverse the situation. She also wished whoever will take the job well.