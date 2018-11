I miss you Baba, Tanga tanga ni pesa tuu- Hon Aisha Jumwa begs Raila forgiveness!

By Hon Aisha Jumwa, MP Malindi

I was so delighted to be with my Party Leader of ODM, Hon Raila Odinga and his Co-Principal Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka in parliament today.

I continue to cherish the strong bonds of friendship and mutual cooperation that we have had over the years.