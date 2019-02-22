I might run for presidency in 2022 says US-based Kenyan lawyer Makau Mutua

Professor Makau Mutua has revealed that he is contemplating contesting for Presidency in 2022.

Mutua, who has been vocal on matters of national interest, said that he will go for the nation’s top seat only if a certain person doesn’t throw a hat in the ring.

It, however, remains unclear whom he referring to in that context.

I may have to think seriously of running for PORK in 2022 if a certain person doesn’t do so. Stay tuned. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) February 20, 2019

The statement comes barely a week after he urged the Kalenjin community to dump Deputy President William before that time.

According to Mutua, Ruto lacks what it takes to lead this nation after President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his term in office. He has challenged the community to find someone else to take over the leadership mantle when that time comes.

“I beseech the Kalenjin Nation to wake up and smell the black coffee. DP @WilliamsRuto is now politically “finished.” Look elsewhere for 2022. Putting your eggs in the Hustler’s basket is a looser — a fool’s errand,” he had said.

The remarks, however, didn’t augur well with Ruto’s allies. Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the leaders have told the Makau to leave Ruto alone.