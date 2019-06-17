‘I no longer need your votes, i’ll crush you’ – Uhuru warns DP Ruto allies in Mt Kenya region

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday vented out his anger at politicians concentrating on 2022 election campaigns, warning that he will not allow them to undermine his leadership.

Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during the 2019 Akorino Annual conference, a visibly angry President Kenyatta gave politicians busy politicking a tongue lashing, referring to them as thugs.

“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Kenyatta.

Addressing the forum in his native Kikuyu language, Kenyatta, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, said he has chosen to refrain from politicking and concentrate on unity and development of the country.

“When they see me remain silent, they should not think they are threatening me. I will flush them out from where they are… Just because you are making headlines, don’t think you will bother me. And that is why I stopped concentrating on newspapers or those Facebooks of theirs,” said the President.

In a thinly-veiled attack, Kenyatta took a swipe at the Jubilee Party faction dubbed tanga tanga, saying he will not allow them to derail the government’s development agenda.

“If you are an elected leader go to the grassroots construct schools, install electricity for your people stop going round telling us how you shall rise to power. You will not go anywhere without these people,” said the President sparking cheers among the gathering.



Kenyatta’s outburst comes amid rising political tension characterised by division in the Jubilee Party with supporters of the President and those of his deputy pulling in different directions.

i don't speak or understand the language…but i get it, both the rhythm and rhyme…i will ask @Paul_Muite to provide the translation when we meet… https://t.co/LEb7h591Qt — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) June 16, 2019