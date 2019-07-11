“I have more for my ears than between my legs”, Kenyans troll passaris for her sentiments

Kenyans have downplayed Nairobi women representative Esther passaris following her sentiments on the need to add mps more salary and her sentimental remarks on sex.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

Esther Passaris just told someone who voted for her 'Next time think before you vote'. pic.twitter.com/P5EoSQCvQp — BOSSire (@BOSSire254) July 11, 2019

This is Martin Kamotho aka Githeri Man Head of State Commendation (HSC). Imagine the state recognized this drunkard leaving out Kenyans doing exemplary in other fields. Don’t forget Esther Passaris got the Order of Grand Warrior (OGW) for selling beauty and going for SEX HOLIDAY pic.twitter.com/CSlWbDz6Dr — Mulmulwas (@mulmulwas) July 11, 2019

Rare pic of Esther passaris leadership skills… pic.twitter.com/emaWzvyAwe — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) July 11, 2019

#KOT Intelligence Bureau. Roger. This is Base-Camp. All units working on Esther Passaris files, do not return to base but split. We have @KenyaPower thieves stealing your charge from your batteries right now. Deploy to #SwitchOffKPLC. I repeat do not return to base. Over and out. — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) July 11, 2019

Dear Esther Passaris, Everytime we ask u questions u run and play the gender card insisting u should be respected.

Madame respect is earned not given irregardless of gender!

You're a fraud and a failure not only as a leader bt especially as a woman rep ! All Kenyans! pic.twitter.com/ZLMPkZJUgz — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) July 11, 2019

I told u this week was gonna be lit!

Today Esther Passaris true colors have come out n we're not shocked meanwhile Caroline mutoko is out here gassing up tweeps to do the necessary instead of tweeting.

My question is yeye atakuwa hapo na sisi ama Ni Mdomo tuu?🤔#punguzavolume pic.twitter.com/9WT26bo2Oy — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) July 11, 2019

Miguna Miguna was right about the Sociolite Bimbo description of Esther Passaris . she just said you shouldn't have voted for her. pic.twitter.com/T4x49H2WkH — Mashinani (@EliRotich) July 11, 2019

Esther Passaris is like any other underperforming woman who uses gender shield to get sympathy. Corruption and poor leadership have nothing to do with gender. Every time Passaris misbehaves, she comes out gun blazing and blame others for her own misfortunes. pic.twitter.com/2z2VEhah1J — Je suis Malcolm X (@KelvinShaban) July 11, 2019

Miguna Miguna Describes Esther Passaris ♨️♨️♨️

Full video via this Link👇👇👇https://t.co/NkAK6rd7cP That link👆👆👆👆pic.twitter.com/5mTYc7ewNc — its Polycarp Etyang (@POLYCARP_ETYANG) July 11, 2019

Rachel Shebesh was not this rude!!! What's wrong with Nairobi County MP Esther Passaris? — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) July 11, 2019

This kind of response makes me ask whether it is you Hon. Esther Passaris responding or it's auto complete features in twitter or someone has hacked your account to taint your public image. If it's truly you then am afraid it's not the best way to respond to any type of critism. — 🇰🇪AMB. MwalimuJoshua 🇰🇪 (@MwalimuJoshuaO) July 11, 2019

Nairobi women rep Esther Passaris carries out her major project using ngaaf affirmative funds by purchasing wheelbarrows and mkokotenis worth 10 million to the residents of Nairobi, Passaris is a less innovative and a clueless leader #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/X4M2vjupsc — Anganga (@Yelseaanganga1) July 9, 2019

"I don’t want to focus on the pay I will get for the position, I want to help the people to empower themselves." – Esther Passaris on May 1, 2017 after winning the ODM nomination for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat.https://t.co/YMnwjoko3d https://t.co/769SppX9eK — gathara (@gathara) July 10, 2019

A citizen/voter asked Esther Passaris to account for her 2 years in office & she responded with "I can't fix what you yourself don't aspire to fix". So what does Esther think she was elected to do? To perpetuate poverty & dependence on handouts? Shameful & unfortunate! — Wambui (@Waambui) July 11, 2019

Esther Passaris is a BIG embarrassment to women of this Nation.

If she is a benchmark of women in Leadership she has given us a straight grade E.

You cannot allow your fingers to type NONSENSE like that. — Nduta🔥 (@ShazieKe) July 11, 2019

Esther Passaris responding to one of her followers. pic.twitter.com/aS8GVziCFK — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) July 11, 2019

I think Esther Passaris is becoming an irritant,can she tabulate what she has paid in the last six months ie .name,amount and ward for our follow up. — Elvis Nyambu (@msaghulwa) July 10, 2019