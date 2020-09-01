“I have been tipped for greatness in the country, I need your support”- CS Matiang’i tells Kisii base

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i (super CS) has confirmed he is ready to ran for presidency if Kenyans and President Uhuru Kenyatta decide to promote him.

Matiang’i spoke in Nyamira at an event attended by county leaders Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okongo Omogeni, Woman Rep Jerusa Momanyi and county MCAs

Matiang’i said he was ready to take the challenge “if Kenyans decide to promote him.”, just like any other individual he was keen on the promotion given chance.

Matiangi was responding to calls from Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okong’o O’Mogeni, Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi and MCAs led by county assembly Speaker Mofat Teya, who challenged him to declare whether he intends to vie for the top seat.

According to Matiang’i, President Uhuru Kenyatta was keen to help him assume higher duties.

Tipped for greatness

“I am like a little child who is being helped to cross a road. I only need your prayers as God holds my hand to help me cross over.

Our President is full of promise for our community and at an opportune time, he is going to surprise people when he appreciates,” the CS said.

Matiang’i told the gathering that he was ready and prepared for the task but asked members of the Abagusii community to unite first.

“I am pleading with you brothers and sisters to put our political differences aside and be united as a community, if we have to develop,” he stated.

The meeting was however boycotted by MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto including North Mugirango’s Joash Nyamoko, Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango)

“I have been tipped for greatness in the country and I need your full support,” Matiang’i said.

Matiangi is the latest entrant to the presidency, it is widely believed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a hot favourite to succeed Uhuru although the SYSTEM is also said to have back up in Musalia Mudavadi, Mukhisa Kituyi and Fred Matiangi is plan A B C and D.