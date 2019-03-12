I don’t support DP Ruto 2022, I was playing to the Kalenjin audience, I am for Baba always- Hon Wamalwa

Hon Chris Wamalwa has today clarified that his speech on Ruto was taken out of context.

Speaking on Sulwe FM morning show today….the Kiminini Member of Parliament said he spoke in a manner to suggest that he sympathises with Ruto …….because he was addressing a Kalenjin gathering.

He says the circumstances and the audience was purely pro Ruto and he had to play by the gallery.

He is running for Governorship in a cosmopolitan county …..and he has to do a balancing act.

But he doesn’t support Ruto for presidency…..he supports his party leader Moses Wetang’ula.

He says it is a fact that Ruto is a front runner today……but by 2022 the scenario is likely to change.

He is gunning for Ford Kenya Secretary General position in the on going party elections.

I want to believe him.