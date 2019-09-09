I didn’t make calls to Imran before Kibra nomination, ODM boss confirms

By Philip Etale

MALICIOUS INFORMATION ABOUT ME

My attention has been drawn to so called WhatsApp communication I purportedly had with Mr. Imran Okoth. As I laugh it off, I want to state categorically here that; in my entire life as the Director of Communications for the ODM Party, I have never ever engaged with politicians on matters nomination. I was taught to eat the little I get and that’s why I have survived in the murky waters of politics. I am not in the business of extortion. For the record, I only rang Mr. Imran yesterday on instructions from my boss the Secretary General Mr. Edwin Sifuna to inform him of how to conduct himself in the event he is invited for a media interview. That I did in my capacity as the DC of my beloved party ODM. That’s the only time I have ever spoken to Imran. On Friday last week, I took a flight to Kisumu for the funeral of my brother in law Eric Obura in Nyakach on Saturday. I returned to Nairobi on the last Jambojet flight that touched down at JKIA at 9:15pm and drove straight to my house.

Fellow Kenyans and friends, being in the position I am in today is not easy. I have been fought (unknown to many). Nimevumilia sana because I love my job. Ignore anything being spread online by my detractors. In due course I will get to the root of the whole propaganda.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Fellow Kenyans and fellow diehards in the change movement, I am ready to resign from my position if the fake WhatsApp communication I purportedly had with one Imran Okoth will be found to be authentic. I have many problems on my life to deal with than continue being fought by people who mean nothing to the course. I have never chatted with Imran or any aspirant either by text or WhatsApp. In any-case, I was least involved in the Kibra nominations as I have always done in other similar exercises. I only relay what I am given to the public. To Kennedy Ogana and Job Oduor, you can do better. I will face any arm of the law and will personally involve cybercrime experts at my cost to unearth the people behind this STUPID, SILLY and MALICIOUS propaganda. Mtapata Taaabu sana.