I Did Not Slap Hon Jaguar, His Cheek Moved Towards My Hand – Hon Babu Owino tells Parliament

Embakasi East member of parliament Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua were forced to make a public apology for the fight they had within parliament building last year.

The powers and privileges committee said that the two had to apologize before being allowed back in the chambers as honorable members. Babu however provided comic relief before his apology when he denied slapping the Starehe MP saying that his cheek moved towards his hand.

“I did not slap Jaguar, his cheek moved toward my hand,” Owino said.

He was however forced to repeat his apology after the speaker Moses Cheboi asked him to recant the first one as it had jokes. The speaker asked him to repeat the apology and to take it seriously.



Though the two leaders already apologized to each other and made up, the powers and privileges committee have said that the two had to issue an apology for their conduct.

The fight started ensued Babu Owino failed to recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta as the elected President in October 2017 after the botched August 1 elections. In his apology Charles Jaguar Kanyi asked that Babu Owino should respect the President.



Story credit: KAHAWATUNGU