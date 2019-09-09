I can’t partner with a thief, Mudavadi tells DP Ruto

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday, September 8, responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s call to join him in his 2022 presidential race.

Reports disclosed that the former deputy prime minister turned down Ruto’s offer terming it as “cheeky and ridiculous.”

Musalia made the remarks through a statement released by his press secretary Kibisu Kabatesi. The statement declared that his boss was not interested in joining Ruto’s bandwagon stating that they had different manifestos.

“Ruto’s proposition is cheeky and ridiculous and cannot sell. No serious Kenyan can buy into that gimmick,” the ANC leader wrote.

He further explained that his agenda and convictions are miles apart from Ruto’s, whose Jubilee government, he says, has driven the country into serious economic crisis through debt and corruption.

On Saturday, September 7, Ruto had called on Mudavadi to join him in his quest for the presidency.

Ruto who was speaking in Sabatia at a funds drive for 400 women’s groups drawn from the six wards in Sabatia Constituency, reminded Mudavadi that he campaigned for him and ODM party leader Raila Odinga in 2007 when they lost to former President Mwai Kibaki.

“I toured here before in 2007 and campaigned for Mudavadi to be Vice President. We were also campaigning for Agwambo [Raila Odinga] to be the president. However, our efforts were futile,” Ruto recalled.

According to Ruto, a political alliance between the two of them would guarantee them victory in the 2022 general election.

“I would like to tell you that Musalia should join my team and the team of Moses Akaranga [former Vihiga Governor] and Benjamin Washiali [Mumias East MP] so that we form the government,” Ruto stated.