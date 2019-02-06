I can’t advice President Uhuru to campaign for Ruto in 2022: Murathe

Former Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe has stated that he will have no option but to disagree with President Uhuru Kenyatta if he supports Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday night during an interview on Citizen TV, Murathe noted that if the president supports Ruto, he and his like-minded team would campaign against the latter.

“You might just find the President campaigning for William in 2022. I don’t advise the president, it’s up to him, it’s his call. I don’t advise the president, me and our like-minded would be campaigning against that ticket of William. There will be another ticket.

We will beg to agree to disagree on that one. It is his call, but I can assure him that on that one, not a lot of people will agree with him,” Murathe said.

Regarding his relationship with the party, Murathe noted that he was still in Jubilee, adding that he had only quit his position and not the party itself.

“I have not left Jubilee. I left the position of Vice Chair. I on my own volition felt that my stay in the party was untenable,” he said.