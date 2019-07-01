“I am sorry my brother” MUTUA apologises to SONKO in MUSYI FM

By Jacob Mutinda

Embattled Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has apologised to Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko for attacking him by saying he had failed in maintaining the national monuments in Central Business District.

Speaking yesterday to one of popular Kamba radio stations Musyi FM, governor Mutua said he didn’t know all the statues are supposed to be maintained by the Ministry of Vulture and Sports through National Museums of Kenya.



The former government spokesman regretted that he rushed into condemning the Nairobi County boss without establishing the facts.

He asked governor Sonko for forgiveness saying he never meant to be disrespectful towards him by undermining his work.

Mutua’s apology comes after governor Sonko and other Ukambani leaders held a mega rally outside Machakos police station where Mutua was roasted for being disrespectful.

“I humbly ask my brother governor Mike Sonko to find it in his heart to forgive me for what I said about me. I never meant to offend or attack him althpught I was misled that national monuments are under County Governments. I also request my brother and other leaders from Ukambani to stop attacking my person in public Rallies. Kama kuna shida, gavana anitafute tuongee. Hakuuna haja ya matusi” Said Dr. Mutua.

According to political analysts, Mutua’s move to apologise was the best he could do to quell the fire that he started.

People faulted Mutua for traveling all the way from Machakos County to Nairobi to purport to oversight another governors job.

Mutua however requested Sonko to work with him.