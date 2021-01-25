I am ready to be your president in 2022 – Hon. Mudavadi tells Kenyans

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has criticised ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for breaching a promise he made in 2017 not to again contest the presidency.

According to Mudavadi, Raila had told leaders of the moribund National Super Alliance (NASA) that 2017 was his last stab at the presidency.

Mudavadi said Raila had promised that the 2017 presidential attempt was his last, and it would be unfair for him to seek the top seat again.

“When I created the NASA coalition in 2017, Raila told us that he was using his ‘last bullet’ to go for the presidency, and it is hypocritical for him to run again in 2022,” said Mudavadi.

The party leader also asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop his political narrative of ‘hustler nation’, saying the DP was lying to Kenyans that he was poor yet he controls half of the sitting government.

“Ruto is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and he is in the kitchen; he can make changes to the economy, including the sugar industry, yet he wants another chance, what for?” he posed.

The ANC leader said he has started holding grassroots campaigns in Western Kenya as he aims to solidify his backyard ahead of 2022.

During the weekend, Mudavadi spent time meeting local opinion leaders from Khwisero and Matungu sub-counties in Kakamega County.