‘I am not scared of THE SYSTEM, I dare them to try rig me out in 2022’- DP Ruto warns Deep State operatives

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is ready to face THE SYSTEM or “Deep State’ with their machinations to rig me out in 2022 presidential race.

Speaking to a section of leaders from Kajiado at his Karen residence, Ruto said he was ready for whatever challenge THE SYSTEM would bring forth in his quest to lead Kenya.

“Tunatishiwa ati kuna system,ati Deep State, ati hata tukipiga kura watatuibia, kuna watu wameketi mahali fulani wanangojea, watakuja na deep state, tutakuja na wananchi na mungu,” Ruto said.

He reminded the so called deep state proponents that in 2013 General Election there were even much more serious obstacles that touched on the ICC cases and Chapter Six OF THE CONSTITUTION all of which turned out futile as UhuRuto went on to win the election overwhelmingly.

“In 2013, I was being threatened, if I was afraid, or if President Uhuru Kenyatta was afraid, we would have had the Jubilee government, its is the same thing we are being told now,” he added.



DP Ruto is among several Kenyan leaders who have expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta whose term expires in 2022. It is widely expected that he will face off with Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi as the top contenders.

DP Ruto’s sentiments come just days after President Uhuru’s long time aide Hon David Murathe asked Kenyans to ready themselves for a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022.

Hon Murathe explained that the Handshake-a brainchild of Raila and Uhuru- will shape the 2022 political landscape.

Speaking during an interview with KTN, Murathe said it was time Kenyans rewarded the former Prime Minister for his efforts in fighting for a better Kenya.

If elected, Raila will serve for one term, paving way for a new shift in Kenyan leadership from 2027.

According to Murathe, the Raila presidency would be backed by a Prime Minister from Central Kenya, a Deputy Prime Minister from the Coast and another deputy possibly from the Rift Valley.

The Murathe proposal seems to suggest that the system is hellbent at laying ground for a special individual to take over after Raila’s caretaker presidency between 2022 to 2027. There are also fears that President Uhuru wants to rule via proxiy or at worst transit to a powerful prime minister to extend his term beyond the two term limit.