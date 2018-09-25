‘I am not Jubilee or KANU, my family does not influence my Job’- DPP Haji explains his past

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has responded to a viral photo that has been doing round on social media with different captions some linking him to the corrupt and oppressive Moi KANU regime of the 90s when his father senator Yusuf Haji was a provincial commissioner.



In the photo Noordin is captured standing next to his father Senator Yusuf Haji and the Late minister Prof. George Saitoti – all donning t-shirts with the words “Moi Juu”

DPP Explained to local media that the photo was taken in 1997 when President Moi was visiting Ijara in Garissa to declare it a district.

“I was 24 and in University. We were preparing to welcome him, it wasn’t an election or political rally” he wrote.

The photo that went viral, triggered a range of reactions from Kenyans online who bashed and praised him in equal measure.

NHaji has moved with unprecedented speed and is making headways. Stop negativity. On Jogoo TShirts its not a crime to have been a party member. — mubarak henia (@mubarakhenia) September 23, 2018

Chill, he's the best choice we have now. Small fish kwanza kabla aendee Arap Singh — Kid Dynamite 🇰🇪 (@Gyddie_) September 24, 2018

True but I think the guy has done his job and arrests whoever need arresting and presenting them before the court from there the judiciary should do it work and prosecute them accordingly, like they say kidole kimoja hakivunji chawa…. — Aamina (@amiishey) September 23, 2018

There is every possibility that N. Haji is a beneficiary of corruption……. — Amon Kimeli (@arap_chief) September 23, 2018

Possibility? Smh. Mtoto wa nyoka ni nyoka my fren. — Miss T. (@tinaokore) September 23, 2018



A section of people castigated him as a beneficiary of the KANU regime which many don’t have fond memories of, others however, remained adamant that his past is inconsequential to his present duties. They argued that at the time, many of our current leaders including the President and his deputy were members of KANU.

This is not the first time that his past has come back to haunt him. Noordin is the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji who currently serves as the Chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative a brain child of USA ambassador Bob Godec that he sold to Raila and Uhuru.

“Even though my father is a politician, I have no political affiliation. I am here because of my integrity. The constitution will be my guide,” he stated during his vetting at the National Assembly.

Haji was born on July 3, 1973, in Malindi, Kilifi County and often moved around with his parents. He spent his formative years at DEB Nyahururu Primary School and attended schools in several parts of the country including; Nakuru, Mombasa, Nyeri, Eldoret, and Garissa.

