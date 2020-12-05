I am 100% Luyha, Western is my home, stronghold- Raila tells Ruto

ODM Leader The Right Hon. Raila Odinga today confirmed his Luyha roots and went on to extend a hand to politicians visiting Western Kenya to feel welcome. He chided politicians who have been crisscrossing Matungu Constituency to campaign for the seat even before he is buried terming them immoral and against the African culture.

Speaking in the constituency during the funeral of area Member of Parliament Hon. Justus Makokha Murunga, Hon. Odinga took issue with politicians who began campaigning the day the late Murunga was pronounced dead saying they ought to have held their horses until his remains were interred. “In our culture, you don’t begin salivating for someone’s wife before he is buried, it is bad and immoral”, he said amid cheers from fellow mourners.

“Plotting to inherit a dead man’s wife before he is buried is prohibited in our African culture”, he added.

Hon. Odinga wowed the mourners when he mentioned his lineage without referring to any written document, mentioning 14 names including Nabongo Mumia that he said were his lineage.



Nabongo Mumia, the King of the Wanga hailed from Matungu where the funeral of Hon. Murunga was being held.

After mentioning the names, he then went ahead to welcome other visitors to the funeral saying he was speaking as the host since that was his ancestral home.

“This is enter my roots are. Therefore I am at home. And now take this opportunity to welcome all the politicians from outside to our home”, he said amid cheers from mourners.

He said he will be back to Matungu when the whistle is blown to talk politics.

Joined the people of Kakamega as they bade a final farewell to Hon. Justus Murunga at Makunda Primary School. In Murunga, Matungu lost a dedicated and hardworking leader. My condolences go out again to his family, friends, and constituents. May He Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/rkTueQeP9A — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 5, 2020