Hypocrisy: Hon Murkomen quiet over Hon Waluke conviction by court over corruption, looting by Ruto allies is ok?

A day after the Sirisia MP Walukhe was convicted for economic crimes, the country’s anti graft czar Kipchumba Murkomen, the man we were told abhors corruption, with passion, is yet to utter a word. The drama he caused in the senate said a lot more than anything else.

He is quiet, and as non responsive as a log. Reminds me of Simaro Lutumba’s observation that a no matter how long ago remains submerged inside the river, it never turns into a crocodile

The vigour on display during Waiguru’s impeachment ought to have come out, in the same decibels, demanding that Walukhe relinquishes his parliamentary seat

Remember Waiguru is a suspect while Walukhe is a convict and agin remember Waiguru is accused of falsifying travel documents to claim a ten million allowance, yet Walukhe with his accomplice sold air to NCPB at a cost of close to one billion shillings

I have said Waiguru is innocent, have I ?

Joseph Riwo asks me thus: How do you expect Murkomen to criticize corruption closer home in Tangatanga? Haven’t you heard of Honour among thieves? Let the log remain in the river at least it may scare some Kenyans into believing ts a crocodile

Then there are those like Murkomen and Moses Kuria who swear to teach Uhuru a lesson. Which lesson? Uhuru has been president for seven years and will be president for the next three years

Uta do? There is nothing you can do about it. He has absolutely nothing to lose. To make matters worse, it it you who made him president. It is too late to stop him

A vote cast is like an arrow discharged. It cannot be retrieved. Sit calm and listen to the consequences of your “wisdom”

In other news, UNCTAD SG, Dr Mukhisa’s Kituyi has unleashed a scathing attack on Masika Wetangula’s performance, terming him an impediment to the progress of the community, is a vote of confidence in the coup d’état that happened in the lair

The party is headed for an imminent split and I can now see the face of the new FORD-Kenya



Source: adapted from Jerome Ogola FB posts