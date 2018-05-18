”If Hustler Ruto Is Elected President 2022 The Country Will Be A Mess Like Nairobi County”- Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu WARNS

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe confirmed plans underway to impeach Governor Sonko for incompetence- Photo courtesy

Nyeri Town MP Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu last night indirectly attacked Deputy President William Ruto by linking his leadership/campaign traits to the mess in Nairobi County under the leadership of Governor Mike Sonko.

Hon Wambugu on Thursday night posted a message where he claimed that the hustler brand of politics had been damaged by Sonko’s failure to deliver services in Nairobi.



”HUSTLERS IN OFFICE

Nairobians decided to elect a ‘hustler’ as Governor of the capital city of Kenya.

See your life?

As for those who have been selling the ‘Hustler-for-President’ brand. You will need to reconsider.

It’s just been destroyed.

#Kitaeleweka 2022

#TutikuenderioGuoya”

Hon Wambugu leads the anti-Ruto camp in Jubilee, he has emerged as a strong critic of those drumming up support for DP Ruto to take over in 2022 banking on Mt Kenya votes.