Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

‘Hustler’ destroyed as Statehouse orders seizure of 17Billion cash at Barclays Bank

‘Hustler’ destroyed as Statehouse orders seizure of 17Billion cash at Barclays Bank

2 Comments

Reliable sources indicate that Statehouse was fully briefed of the seizure of 10billion cash (although its been reported as 17billion)that was kept at Barclays Bank Queensway branch. Permission to raid the bank was granted from the highest office

The move is to ground a top politician who is alleged to have looted the money from various state corporations where he had placed his cronies in strategic positions.

The seizure comes barely 24hours after the said politician warned DCI boss George Kinoti to keep off war on corruption. Well, he dared Kinoti, let him now deal with the consequences– a Statehouse operative privy to the operations was overheard at a five star hotel.

In December NIS informed Statehouse of a personal assistant to a senior politician who had 700million cash in his Karen home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies