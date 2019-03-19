‘Hustler’ destroyed as Statehouse orders seizure of 17Billion cash at Barclays Bank

Reliable sources indicate that Statehouse was fully briefed of the seizure of 10billion cash (although its been reported as 17billion)that was kept at Barclays Bank Queensway branch. Permission to raid the bank was granted from the highest office
The move is to ground a top politician who is alleged to have looted the money from various state corporations where he had placed his cronies in strategic positions.
The seizure comes barely 24hours after the said politician warned DCI boss George Kinoti to keep off war on corruption. Well, he dared Kinoti, let him now deal with the consequences– a Statehouse operative privy to the operations was overheard at a five star hotel.
In December NIS informed Statehouse of a personal assistant to a senior politician who had 700million cash in his Karen home.
Ksh 17 billion found at @Barclays_Kenya by @DCI_Kenya is REAL MONEY and NOT FAKE. Money, dam scandal and the recent chopper crash all linked. Sources at DCI indicate money was being kept for a leading politician.
UPDATE: Flying Squad discover a safe containing KSh. 17 billion fake currency at Barclays Bank, Queens way branch. #K24NewsCut with @shikshaarora14 .
Officers from Flying Squad acting on a tip have reportedly discovered KSh. 17 billion fake currency stashed at a safe in Barclays Bank, Queens way branch.
This is bad, Sh17B!!
14:11 Just in:
Flying Squad officers raid Barclays bank – Queens way branch Nairobi, where they have discovered a safe containing 17 billion shillings fake currency. pic.twitter.com/0qOwPloXzh via @HonBenard
UPDATE: The Ksh. 17 billion found at Barclays Bank, Queens Way Branch by DCI has been established to be REAL MONEY and Not FAKE. Hii kenya iko na sarakasi sana. It is linked to a Politician. It definitely is part of the 21 Billion Dam Money. And people are dying in Turkana. 😭
Anyika says
DCI should move expddiciously to unravel details an this identity TOP POLITICIAN
GKG says
we want action not domodomo