‘Hustler’ destroyed as Statehouse orders seizure of 17Billion cash at Barclays Bank

Reliable sources indicate that Statehouse was fully briefed of the seizure of 10billion cash (although its been reported as 17billion)that was kept at Barclays Bank Queensway branch. Permission to raid the bank was granted from the highest office

The move is to ground a top politician who is alleged to have looted the money from various state corporations where he had placed his cronies in strategic positions.

The seizure comes barely 24hours after the said politician warned DCI boss George Kinoti to keep off war on corruption. Well, he dared Kinoti, let him now deal with the consequences– a Statehouse operative privy to the operations was overheard at a five star hotel.

In December NIS informed Statehouse of a personal assistant to a senior politician who had 700million cash in his Karen home.

Ksh 17 billion found at @Barclays_Kenya by @DCI_Kenya is REAL MONEY and NOT FAKE. Money, dam scandal and the recent chopper crash all linked. Sources at DCI indicate money was being kept for a leading politician. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 19, 2019

UPDATE: Flying Squad discover a safe containing KSh. 17 billion fake currency at Barclays Bank, Queens way branch. #K24NewsCut with @shikshaarora14 . — K24 TV (@K24Tv) March 19, 2019

Officers from Flying Squad acting on a tip have reportedly discovered KSh. 17 billion fake currency stashed at a safe in Barclays Bank, Queens way branch. This is bad, Sh17B!! — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 19, 2019

14:11 Just in:

Flying Squad officers raid Barclays bank – Queens way branch Nairobi, where they have discovered a safe containing 17 billion shillings fake currency. pic.twitter.com/0qOwPloXzh via @HonBenard — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) March 19, 2019