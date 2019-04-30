Humiliation For SAKAJA As Court Dismisses Petition That compels Sonko to appoint deputy

By Protus Momanyi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The High Court has torn apart and dismissed a SAKAJA-SPONSORED petition that sought to compel Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appoint a deputy.

Justice Wilfridah Okwany ruled that the petition filed by John Waigi Migwi has not raised serious issues for determination by the court.

She further said the petitioner ought to have filed the petition before Political Parties Dispute Resolution Tribunal.

“The petitioner has sought relief in a blanket fashion without consideration of the operative law has he admits that there is lacuna in the constitution surrounding the appointment” the lawyer said.

Migwi and his sponsors ought to have exhausted the political parties dispute mechanism before approaching the court, Kinyanjui submitted.