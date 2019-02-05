How Uhuru has leveled the 2022 playing field for Raila and Ruto

Governance expert and political analyst Peter Kagwanja now says that both Deputy President William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga have equal chances of winning the presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Radio Maisha’s Bunge La Maisha on Monday morning, the commentator said the neutralisation of the two is attributed to president Uhuru Kenyatta who has levelled the pitch ahead of the 202 race.

He said that Uhuru might have had the same in mind during his truce with Raila early last year, bringing him closer to the government after their hitter encounter in the 2017 race.

According to Kagwanja, both Ruto and Raila are now closer to the head of state, and Raila cannot blame the state or the president for his loss in 2022.

“Ruto was a step ahead as Raila was fighting Uhuru. However, Uhuru has put the two at the same level. Only the strongest and the best organized can now win the seat,” he said.

“Raila seemed a little behind and Ruto was the President’s favourite and the most likely to win but now they seem to be on the same line and will start the race with equal strength,” he explained.

However, the former Prime Minister remains silent on whether or not he will take his fifth shot at the top seat come 2022, while Ruto’s pending candidature is already in the public domain.