How Uhuru brief meeting with Ruto saved Hon Duale, other tanga tanga MPs from Jubilee purge.

It looks like President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brief meeting with deputy president William Ruto saved some of the Tanga Tanga Members from being expunged from Jubilee leadership in the National Assembly.

“Majority Leader Aden Duale has spared after getting a yellow card. Several MPs allied to DP Ruto who were set to be de-whipped have now been isolated and quarantined and their loyalty will be tested again in a months time”- a source at Statehouse revealed

On Monday, at Statehouse Nairobi during the Madaraka day celebration DP Ruto was captured on Camera chasing after the president and asking for a few minutes catch up, Uhuru blinked, they stood next to the wall and after glancing at their watches, engaged each other in an animated conversation a BroMance of sorts, it is reported that Ruto begged Uhuru to spare his foot-soldiers and that he also re-affirmed his total commitment to the President’s legacy and agenda.

Those that were keen on de-whipping Ruto allies made a big mistake to allow Ruto more access to the president, the two have a chemistry just like ex-lovers and any chance accorded can easily rekindle the love. Henceforth Murathe and co should up the game and lock out the Sugoi hypocrite from The President otherwise Corruption will continue to 2032!

Here is the statement from Statehouse confirming the minor changes to Jubilee leadership in the National Assembly.

Spokesperson’s Office

State House, Nairobi

2nd June 2020

Press Release

President Kenyatta chairs Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group Meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi chaired a Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in his capacity as the Coalition’s Party Leader.

The meeting was attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto who is also the Jubilee Coalition’s Deputy Party Leader, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 212 Members of Parliament.

Today’s Parliamentary Group meeting endorsed Hon Justin B Muturi to continue serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Moses Cheboi to continue serving as the Deputy Speaker, Hon Adan Duale to continue serving as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, and Hon Jimmy Angwenyi to continue serving as the Deputy Majority Leader.

The Parliamentary Group meeting replaced Hon Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip with Hon Emmanuel Wangwe. Hon Cecily Mbarire was replaced by Hon Richard Maoka Maore as the Deputy Whip.

Further, the Party Leader appointed Hon Amos Kimunya to serve as the Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group.

