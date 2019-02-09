Exposed: How Statehouse sabotaged DP Ruto London trip, forced to fly back home

DP Ruto’s trip to London was cut short after Statehouse ordered him to fly back to the country. This came as a shock to Ruto since his trip had been okayed two weeks prior the departure date.

It came as a surprise, the same Statehouse approved the DP’s trip after checking the president’s diary, it is a known fact that Uhuru’s diary is known months ahead of schedule, the Ethiopia trip was known to Statehouse like more than a year ago, this is pure sabotage.

Ruto was scheduled to address the Warwick African Summit as a key note speaker alongside Ghana’s first lady Samira Bawuma and the Rt Hon Wilson Tarpeh the Commerce Minister of Liberia. Well, he misses the event, a big disappointment and shame to the Presidency that they okayed a trip that runs parallel with the president’s trip.

The Warwick African summit is an annual two -day conference that celebrates the continents’ future as well as its economic growth. The even draws a pool of industry leaders with a wealth knowledge of the region.

To make matters worse, Ruto was not able to procure like a minister or even CAS to stand in for him so his slot will just be skipped, so embarrassing. It could have been fair if for example the minister in charge of Trade could have been ideal to represent him.

It is obvious that Statehouse is keen at cutting Ruto to size , but sabotaging his foreign trip is rather too much.

Ruto was also forced to cancel an all sold out Diaspora cocktail, it is said that Kenya’s high commissioner to London one Manoah Esipisu received a call from his bosses in Nairobi ordering him to cancel the event

Pure sabotage ! so Statehouse Controller and Jomo Gecaga just realised that Uhuru is set to London and that DP Ruto must be in the country? this is a total joke, pure witch hunt and sabotage, anyway bora uai!