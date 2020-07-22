How SONKO rescued hopeless KALEMBE when he lost his Kibwezi MP seat

By the Banana Peddler

If there is someone who should thank the Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, it is Kalembe Ndile. As I type this, I can confirm to you that it is Kalembe who owes Sonko more than 20 million but Sonko has never called Kalembe to ask for his money.

You see, when Kalembe lost his Kibwezi seat, he was hopeless. He did not have anything. He mismanaged his finances and squandered his opportunities. He lived a lavish life but forgot about tomorrow. He also forgot that power is temporary.

Ndile was sure of going back to parliament. He didn’t know the people of Kibwezi had made up their minds to kick the former tourism assistant minister out. When he lost his seat, he became hopeless. All his friends stopped picking his calls and ran away.

The only friend who was there for him was governor Sonko, the then Makadara MP Sonko bailed Kalembe by giving him some money to start his life over. He told him to refund when he’s back on his feet.

The family hotel that Kalembe is talking about, it is Governor Sonko who helped him set it up. In fact, it is only that Governor Sonko doesn’t follow up on some issues. If it were another person, he would claim his shares from the hotel but Sonko chose not to. To prove it, Sonko never even mentioned it at the recorded phone call between him and Kalembe.

Since Kalembe lost his seat, Sonko has never stopped supporting Ndile. He has helped him start projects that he did not have when he was Member of Parliament. Kalembe has always been on Sonko’s neck. When he was kicked out of the parliamentary seat, he didn’t even have mobility means. It is Sonko who bought him a car as a friend.

Those who go to Sonko’s office can confirm that Kalembe never leaves Sonko’s offices. You might think he is one of the employees. Sonko has been too helpful and kindness until Kalembe took his kindness and good heart for weakness. Because he wanted more money, he started blackmailing him.

Kalembe wanted Sonko to give him deals without following due process but Sonko declined. He took advantage of Sonko’s good heart and generosity and started hiking prices so that Sonko can pay. When Sonko realized, he started blackmailing him but the governor was too smart to fall into his trap.

It is therefore disrespectful for the former Kibwezi legislator to exhibit his thanklessness towards Sonko. He now lies without compunction that the Nairobi boss owes him seven million shillings. He even has the temerity to claim that he gave the governor eight hundred and fifty thousand shillings. Is Sonko that desperately broke that he can now borrows a paltry 0.85m?

Why do people forget so fast? Why has this man forgotten the far Sonko has brought him by picking him from the hole of poverty?

Kalembe should just swallow his pride and apologise to the governor. He is even lucky that Sonko is a man with a heart of gold. He never keeps grudges. He will definitely forgive him.

Lastly, I can assure you that since Kalembe cannot survive without Sonko’s helping hand, he will definitely go back. Take this to the bank, very soon you’ll see Kalembe in governor Sonko’s office.