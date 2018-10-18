How Senator Cheruiyot Was Allegedly Bribed Sh3m To Sponsor Bill To Dissolve Nairobi County

Details have emerged on how the Kericho Senator Aaron Cheuiyot was bribed Sh3million by businesswoman Agnes Kagure to push Governor Mike Sonko to name Kagure as his deputy.

Kagure who wants to be named Sonko’s deputy by hook or crook reportedly met with Senator Cheruiyot at Intercontinental Hotel where the Senator was bribed with Sh3m in foreign currency.

According to sources at Intercontinental Hotel, Senator Cheruiyot met with Kagure on Monday night at the Five Star Hotel in a private room, where they spent almost 2 hours in a closed door meeting.

In a CCTV footage in our possession, the Senator is seen driving in at the Hotel in a white Toyota V8 moments after 10:00pm, then he’s followed a few minutes after by the heavily guarded Kagure who was being drive in a black Mercedes Benz.

It’s during the meeting that waiters at the Hotel revealed how Cheruiyot collected a bundle of US dollars amounting to Sh3m to accomplish is mission of lobbying Sonko to name Kagure as the Nairobi deputy Governor.

The idea is to sponsor the bill that will anger Sonko who will then reach out to Cheruiyot to withdraw it on condition that he (Sonko) appoints Ms Kagure, are we together? Yes that is the cheap tricky.

Cheruiyot has already embarked on his mission by sponsoring a Bill to dissolve Nairobi County and put it’s leadership under a national government appointee, on grounds that Sonko has failed Nairobians.

The Bill has to be approved by three third majority of the 47 elected Senators before it’s forwarded to the AG for a referendum.

If Nairobi County is dissolved, all the Billions allocated for the county will now be allocated to the rest of the 46 counties since Nairobi will be governed by a Cabinet Secretary like a government Ministry.

In a quick rejoinder lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi told laughed off at the young senator, advised him to seek free legal advise even from his village in Kericho since what he is purporting to do will need a referendum which he has no capacity to handle.



Cheruiyot a former radical University student at Moi Campus Eldoret who was suspended in 2009 for one year over unruly behaviour is allegedly inching close to becoming a full blown cartel capitalizing on his close links with DP Ruto

In 2016 Cheruiyot was narrowly elected as Kericho Senator in a by election under the Jubilee Alliance Party with allegations that the KANU candidate was rigged out by a software in what was termed as test run for computer generated election results. The Senator who is a nephew to former senator the current Energy CS Charles Keter from whom he got blessings was broke man running a tour company. He has since fattened his wallet and soon is said to be shopping for a chopper to be a pari passu with his Jubilee tanga tanga counterparts

It is on record that Cheruiyot benefited greatly from the goodwill of President Uhuru, DP Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko both of whom contributed generously to his campaign with Uhuru donating Sh30m, Ruto Sh20m, while Sonko contributed Sh15m towards his by election campaign.