How Raila’s Think tanks failed, DP Ruto brainwashing poor Kenyans

By Lee Makwiny via FB

The ODM Party Leader has

– A Secretary General

– Deputy Party Leaders

– Secretary for Public Policy and Economic Affairs

-Director of Communication

– Chief of Staff

– Personal Assistant

– And many more

I will not delve into mentioning them by name but will be asking pertinent questions.

In promoting his hustler narrative, Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies have repeatedly and falsely claimed that the Handshake between Raila and Uhuru sabotaged the Jubilee development agenda for the country and is the reason the Kenyan economy is in tatters.

While in Kiserian Rongai, Kajiado County, the sitting 2-term Deputy President even had temerity to suggest Raila, an opposition leader, is responsible for Kenya’s economic downturn and stalled Jubilee projects! Can you imagine?

The unfortunate observation I have made is that those calling themselves ODM officials, Baba’s think tanks, advisors and staffs have all failed to clearly issue public rejoinder to Ruto (Kalonzo did). They are afraid of countering Ruto and his deceit.

They have allowed Ruto to escape with a brazen lie, that he is not responsible for the apparent failure of the Jubilee administration. Yet the whole world knows, Kenya faces an economic crisis because of Uhuruto governance by theft and PR, full stop!

Of all these titled men and women in ODM and in Baba’s office, none has bothered to articulate the complicit nature of DP Ruto to the current economic state of the country. Instead they have left Baba to try and articulate the issue thus making it look political at podiums. It is in fact a very serious matter.

The issues of managing Kenya’s national economy is what leads to either prosperity or impoverishment for all. Therefore that, at this point in time, Ruto strongly rebutted and made to carry the responsibility while at the same time the matter ought to be canvassed in radio and TV talk shows. I have seen Hon Millie Mabona courageous attempt to take on Tanga Tanga on TV shows but she falls far short of explaining the grave economic crimes committed by Ruto and his cohorts.

What is even more annoying is seeing Raila himself abandoning his mainstream BBI messages and now attempting to make people understand Ruto’s criminal economic past (Mr Six Months). In reality, given the mass movement he leads, he shouldn’t be the one to do this. Such intricate economic issues need party strategic honchos to sit and to craft appropriate responses for its MPs, party officials and digital teams. But as usual they are waiting for Raila to wave a magic wand.

As an institution that harbours the dreams of millions of Kenyans, the ODM is behaving chaotically like it has no formal structure of running its strategic affairs.

Can these people be called to order please?