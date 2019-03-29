How privatization of Sugar Millers has united Western Politicians

Bungoma senator and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has called for the privatization of the sugar millers in the western region to an effort to improve the region economic growth.

In a meeting with privatization chairperson Dr. Paul Otuoma, Wetangula said the move is geared towards reviving the sugar sector in the region.

He noted that poor management and corruption had been behind the farmers woes adding that there is still potential for the farmers to make profits.

Bungoma deputy governor appealed to farmers to support privatization in order to benefit from their yield.

Privatization commission chairperson Dr. Paul Otuoma assured locals in the sugar belt that the process was not meant to take over public land as alleged by some politicians and individuals.

Also speaking in Matungu over the weekend, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati first threw the spanner in the works saying governors from the sugar belt were in total agreement that there will be no any discussion concerning privatization without the inclusion of county governments.

“About sugar industry, in attestation of Kakamega Governor Oparanya, we have agreed on one thing that if there will be any privatization governors must be on that table,” he said.

He was reacting on Matungu lawmaker’s Justus Murunga claims that the miller could be privatized together with its vast nucleus.

Murunga claimed that some leaders were hell-bent to see Mumias privatized but in reality, they were salivating for its vast estates including the nucleus.

“They want to cheat us of privatization then eventually buy it themselves but they must know we are not going to take it lightly even if it means fighting alone then be it,” he warned.