How paid Tanga tanga supporters heckled CS Margret Kobia over BBI debate

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

So Yesterday Public Service CS Margaret Kobia was in Meru.

She was accompanied by Governor Kiraitu Murungi and KEMSA Chair Kembi Gitura among others.

Luckily for them only County Cameras and Ministry PR were present.

The function was to hand over Uwezo and Women Fund Cheques.

My credible source in Meru County Government tells me Kiraitu had advised that they execute the assignment without mentioning BBI.

But since La Mada meetings have instructed PSs, CASs and CSs to sell BBI at every opportunity and that those who do not sell it in public – would be reported by field NIS agents and lose their jobs – Kobia had no choice but do her part.

Just when she started speaking about BBI, she was booed and the women groups literally walked away, leaving the VIPs and their money/ Uwezo and Women Fund Cheques to speak to themselves.

Once again, Deep State, it is over. The games and lies are exposed.

There are other urgent priorities. Please do not force this BBI. The reality and your phantom support for that document are world’s apart.

Anyway, #HustlerNation