Exposed: How Nation Columnist Gitau Warigi was bribed to assassinate governor Sonko

By Nephat Kinyua

Seasoned Sunday Nation columnist Gitau Warigi has hit an all time low following publication of a paid up article on May 5th.

The opinion article which largely focused on bashing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Warigi who is closely associated with Sonko’s rival Peter Kenneth, penned down an article full of false accusations with an ill intention of tarnishing Sonko’s image and credibility.

On his first false claim, Warigi says Sonko has failed to appoint his full cabinet. The writer claims that Sonko is operating with half of the required county executive committee members.

The fact is Sonko has a full cabinet after he filled the vacant positions. Below is the list of Sonko’s CECs.

1. Charles Kerich – Lands and Housing

2. Mohamed Dagane – Health

3. Allan Igambi – Trade and Tourism

4. Hitan Majevda – Transport

5. Winfred Gathangu – Finance and Economic Planning

6. Newton Munene – ICT and e-government

7. Larry Wambua – Water and Agriculture

8. Vesca Kagongo – Environment,

9. Lucia Mulwa – Education

10. Pauline Kahiga -Devolution

Mr Warigi also claimed that Sonko has failed to appoint Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker following the impeachment of Beatrice Elachi as Speaker. The fact is Sonko has no control of the Assembly and its only the MCAs who can determine on the fate of Elachi. The former Speaker has already appealed her case before court and her fate will be determined by the judiciary. So it’s clear Sonko has no role to play in the wrangles facing the City Assembly.

Another malicious claim made by the writer is that Sonko is always reshuffling his cabinet. As a matter of fact, President Uhuru Kenyatta has reshuffled his cabinet more than Sonko and there is nothing wrong with that, since non performing and corrupt individuals don’t deserve to be in leadership positions.

The malicious writer further claims that Sonko told off Senators over the delayed appointment of his deputy following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe. The fact is that majority of Senators in the Devolution Committee concurred with Sonko that there is need for a legislation to guide the appointment of a deputy governor in case of a vacancy. Speaking during appearance of Sonko before the committee, even Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja agreed with Sonko that Senate needs to pass a law to guide Governors on the appointment of their deputies should a vacancy arise.

With the above concurrence Senators downplayed the Supreme Court advisory that advised Sonko to nominate a deputy within 14 days. In any case Sonko complied with the advisory by nominating lawyer Miguna Miguna who was eventually rejected by the Nairobi City County Assembly.

It’s not a secret Warigi is working closely with Peter Kenneth, nominated MP Maina Kamanda, businesswoman Agnes Kagure and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to fight Sonko. It’s high time the Nation Media Group fires Mr Warigi and hire competent and impartial columnists.

