HOW NASA Principals Betrayed Raila, Met USA Ambassador Godec and DP Ruto

Let NASA people be informed:

1. By end of yesterday, all the NASA principals were in unison agreement; All systems go today.

2. In the morning, 2 NASA principals met US ambassador Bob Godec. The issue of suspending the swearing in was deeply discussed. Deal proposals were reached.

3. The 2 NASA principals then proceeded to meet DP to finalize on the deal to suspend the swearing in. After long talks, they agreed. Keeping mind that Raila won’t back down, they agreed on the withdrawal of security details.

4. The first security detail to be withdrawn was that of Kalonzo. The very 2 NASA principals then phoned Kalonzo and advised him to suspend the swearing in. He agreed and joined the band wagon of betraying Raila.

5. The 2 NASA principals, then called Raila. They informed him that they are not of idea of swearing in today. They advised Raila to shelve the event. They insisted that there are some issues that must be ironed out first before the event takes off. They then again advised Raila to proceed to Uhuru Park to convey to supporters that the event has been shelved.

6. Raila feeling cheated, he walked to Uhuru Park. Took OATH and gave some flimsy excuses just to insulate his fellow principals that had betrayed him. Raila was very disappointed when he was taking oath. He didn’t even read the speech he had prepared.

You will remember, the first oath taking was thwarted by the very NASA principals. Same tactics of meeting Godec.

I may not know what will happen next. But that’s what transpired today. I had started nursing hopes of transferring my support from Raila to Musalia. But the urge has just died this afternoon. I hate cowards. I deeply hate betrayal. If you find me re-affirming my support for ODM and Raila don’t ask me questions. Sorry, the betrayal of today, has just renewed my urge to campaign and vote for Raila come 2022.

May God bless Kenya!

Via CORD EFFECT