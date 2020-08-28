How Mt. Kenya Cartels sacrifice other Kenyans; only brave Gov SONKO escaped their trap

By Alberto Nyakundi Amenya aka BananaPeddler

The mt. Kenya mafia are dangerously deceitful. These cartels will trick you by putting you in charge of a docket then keep authorizing you to sign documents to release money for some ghost projects. You’ll have no option but to sign because you need your job.

In short, you become a ceremonial non-Kikuyu boss where your juniors (mostly Kikuyus) are more powerful than you. They dictate you around. What they want is what happens. You see, most of these non-Kikuyu CEOs in government – including Matiangi- are clay footed.

Their juniors disobey your orders then start discussing and insulting them in Gikuyu language and there is nothing they can do. Today Kibicho can wake up and do what he wants without consulting Matiangi.

Kikuyus know I am right but only a few will be sincere enough to admit here that I am right.

The money you sign will go straight to big people’s pockets. When the tough gets going and auditing is done, you’ll be on the spot. These humans from Central Kenya will avoid you like a Covid-19 victim. From their, they’ll package a cook a lie about you and package it well then sell it to Kenyans through media. They own the media. Look at how they packaged that lie that the biggest thief in Kenya is DP Dr. William Rutl. As ignorant Kenyans Keep blaming the DP, the cartels are busily stealing billions everyday.

Watakuruka futi kumi halafu wakwambie ubebe mzigo wako mwenyewe sababu wewendio ulikua in charge. They’ll make sure there is no evidence that implicates them.

However, if you are clever, you can decline the perilous directives and a few have done so and succeeded. Former KNH CEO Lily Koros stood her ground against the mt. Kenya cartels until they fabricated scandals mega for her and kicked her out. Otherwise she would be battling corruption related cases in court for the money that was eaten by some mafia.

Nairobi Governor Dr. Mike Sonko knew what the State House cartels did to his predecessor Dr. Evans Kidero. He knew that they robbed the county from Statehouse using Kidero but when the Nyanza man was arraigned in court, he was alone.

Sonko refused to be used and we all know what happened. They took him to court and accused him of illegally AWARDING TENDERS worth 347 million shillings or thereabouts to his friends. He was eventually arrested and barred from going to office. That way, they gained total control of the billions at City Hall.

What raised endless questions is how free some governors are, yet audit reports show they have misappropriated billions and have never been taken to any court. Only a few understand how the system works. You are put in a position but under instructions that you’ll sign what they want. When you outlive your usefulness, EACC picks and arraigns you in court with more than 20 corruption related counts.

In all these, I cannot blame the DPP Nurdin Hadji at all because he prosecutes what is brought before him by EACC based on evidence.

The arrest of Governor Mike Sonko had nothing to do with corruption. The mt. Kenya mafia through their third eye CS Kibicho only wanted to keep him away from the management of City Hall billions and tenders. Funnily, may be the president was unaware of all these. He was misled that his best friend governor Sonko was guilty.

Now, back to the recent!

Their latest victim is Health PS Dr. Susan Mochache. She is being accused of stealing Covid-19 billions whereas we all know the truth that despite being the procurement officer at ministry, she owns no company that supplies anything to government. She is carrying other people’s cross. Only God knows what awaits her.

Mochache becomes the 27th child of Gusiiland to be sacrificed by the mt. Kenya mafia. Yet we keep chestthumbing that we have our very own Matiangi as SUPER CS. Others sons and daughter (CEOs) who were recently sacrificed by the system under the watch of Matiangi are:

1. PAVEL OIMEKE

2. DANIEL MANDUKU ,

3. JOSIAH MORIASI

4. GEORGE OKONGO

5. CHARLES ONGWAE-

6. Dr. EVANS ATERA

7.JOHN OMENGE

8. ERNEST OGWORA

9. DORCAS KEMUNTO

10. JEMIMA ONSARE

11. YABESH OYARO

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)