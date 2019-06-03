How Jubilee party is grappling to stay strong amid divisions in the top posts

Will Deputy President Dr William Ruto run for 2022 presidency on a Jubilee ticket? A few months ago, we saw a group of youths in Kiambu coming out shining in yellow URP T-shirts bearing Ruto’s portrait, a clear indication that plans to revive the party were underway.

Well, there has been a rift in Jubilee Party, threatening to break it. We have already seen the emergence of two outfits in the party, the Kieleweke which drums President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support and the Tanga tanga, the pro-Ruto.

Was Jubilee just a mere vehicle that had outlived its relevance?

Well, different political leaders have different views on this. While Ruto allies reiterate that Jubilee is there to stay, their opponents think otherwise.

Over the weekend, Tiaty MP William Kamket told Jubilee supporters the tell-tale signs of disintegration had been laid bare by politicians elected on the party’s ticket.

He further urged residents of the Rift Valley not to count on Jubilee. What does this mean then?

“Jubilee will fade the same way PNU, NARC and other political parties faded. There are many things happening in succession politics that I know and you (ordinary citizens) don’t know,” Kamket was quoted by a local daily, in a Monday report.

He was speaking at Taach Asis ACK Church in Moiben during the church’s golden jubilee, where he also said Jubilee Party was just a mere vehicle that had outlived its relevance.

The celebration was attended by area MP Silas Tiren.Mr Kamket cited the emergence of two factions in the ruling party – Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga – as one of the indicators of the imminent fall of Jubilee.

“Don’t be surprised if these Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga outfits are turned into political parties,” said Kamket, a close ally of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta “may not support his deputy William Ruto for the country’s top job in 2022”.

Kamket was also accompanied by Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot and Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.

He said Rift Valley region would field two presidential candidates (Gideon and Ruto) in 2022, and urged residents to vote wisely when the time comes to avoid being pushed into the opposition after the elections.