Exposed: How Governor Waititu hired idle youth to stage ‘FAKE LOVE’ for DP Ruto in Kiambu

Governor Waititu pulled a fast one on Kenyans when he put a show in Kiambaa, Kiambu to show that Mt Kenya region is solid behind DP Ruto, fake love!. The governor is said to have organized 100 youths, fully paid , branded with professionally done banners/fliers and posters to act and ‘demand DP Ruto to address them.

Well, from the short video, the Youth were well station at the ground where DP chopper landed, as DP drove into the ground the youth were quietly standing and were signaled to start singing in praise of Ruto after he entered into is Chopper and Waititu in his element waved the youth to start surging towards to chopper



As DP Ruto often says in his own words; iko impunguvu was wajinga hapa Kenya, not even in his home town of Eldoret will even a drunkard demand to be addressed by Ruto. The misery the jobless youth are experiencing is all a perfect work of William Ruto. Jubilee has systematically destroyed the little that KibakiRaila built between 2022 and 2013. May thunder strike all looters both old and new to save Kenya!

Earlier on Sunday at St Martin Catholic Church Karuri, while addressing the faithfuls, the DP reiterated the government focus on its development agenda.

He said none of the politicking from a section of opposition leaders could stop him from serving Kenyans.

“As Uhuru’s assistant, I would like to assure you that we will remain focused on bringing development and uniting Kenyans.

“Let them continue making noise. They are used to it. We are trying to show them how things are done,” stated Ruto.

His remarks follows his recent sentiments in Kakamega that those planning for his impeachment will miserably fail.

“Your evil plot will fail. Instead of them wanting to impeach me, let them fine tune their approach to politic to be in harmony with the needs of the country,” Ruto exclaimed.

DP Ruto was accompanied by Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) among other officials.



