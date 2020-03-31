How Dr Ndii destroyed lawyer Donald Kipkorir completely, will never recover, dead!

Top Economist Prof David Ndii on Tuesday, March 31 completely destroyed city lawyer, slay king Donald Kipkorir who had advised Uhuru regime to print Ksh750 billion and inject it into the economy as part of the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

2. Kenya prints us$7.5b (about Kshs. 750B) & give every County equivalent to 50% of its annual budget to be used to pay ALL BILLS even those with disputes (EACC/DCI to follow those cheating/stealing). And Central Gov’t to use balance to pay all other Bills. Economy will survive. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 30, 2020



Well, that tweet triggered Dr Ndii to educate Donald Kipkorir, what followed was a long post with basics alien to Kipkorir.

This is wash wash economics. Ignore https://t.co/uZo8eV2Lsi — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020

Minting vs Printing of Money: A Primer on Wash Wash Economics pic.twitter.com/bdEoLqNT8R — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020

