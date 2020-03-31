How Dr Ndii destroyed lawyer Donald Kipkorir completely, will never recover, dead!

Top Economist Prof David Ndii on Tuesday, March 31 completely destroyed city lawyer, slay king Donald Kipkorir who had advised Uhuru regime to print Ksh750 billion and inject it into the economy as part of the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
2. Kenya prints us$7.5b (about Kshs. 750B) & give every County equivalent to 50% of its annual budget to be used to pay ALL BILLS even those with disputes (EACC/DCI to follow those cheating/stealing). And Central Gov’t to use balance to pay all other Bills. Economy will survive.
— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 30, 2020
Well, that tweet triggered Dr Ndii to educate Donald Kipkorir, what followed was a long post with basics alien to Kipkorir.
This is wash wash economics. Ignore https://t.co/uZo8eV2Lsi
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020
Minting vs Printing of Money: A Primer on Wash Wash Economics pic.twitter.com/bdEoLqNT8R
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 30, 2020
But Cheptongei, like Peru, is master counterfeiters of the reserve currency.
— Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) March 31, 2020
For DBK to make sense, he must lift whole ancient Greek history.
— EYASE brian EYASE 🇰🇪 (@eyase_eyase) March 31, 2020
Wash Wash LLB and fellow Karenistas are whitewashed in the next general elections and Law will not be offered as a first degree! What an ending… 😍😍😍
— Wanjirû Wanjirû (@WanjiruMulei) March 31, 2020
Some of us are glad we got the LLB before the elections… 😂😂😂😂
Come to think of it, fellow lawyers, IF in deed Law was to be offered only as a postgraduate course, what would your first degree have been?
— John Ogola (@jjogola) March 31, 2020
Khai, sijawai ona wakili ameanikwa hivi…na ndio vile ni msomi anga 'labore, simplifi, amicus mkia, and what nots'….hii tricky sana…being LLB, YB(Washwash)…let me leave it at that…
— Ink Fly (@GeorgeLuvala) March 31, 2020
Thank you sir, Mr sonko malong dismissed me when l tried to explain this simple concept to him. Guess coz got some online perceived "economists "who thinks every economy can be rigged giving example of Peru. Law is overrated and cannot save humanity it is clearer now.
— Bornny🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@BornventureM) March 31, 2020
Comments
Anonymous says
The WAR ON US MANUFACTURING JOBS, along with the citizens who worked those jobs were killed by the organized and insanely wealthy 0.01% elite GLOBETROTTERS (globalists) who shipped all the manufacturing jobs to slave labor camps in China, India and elsewhere on earth, thus killing the US manufacturing industry!
RIGHT NOW, THESE SAME LEECHES are now waging a FEROCIOUS war on the poor citizens whose lives they have managed to decimate not long ago, urging them to go back to work while COVID-19 pandemic introduced around the world by same GLOBETROTTING LEECHES is ravaging the poor world population!
All American youths from poor families who ever dreamt of acquiring college education have been loaded with massive COLLEGE DEBTS by these leeches whose sources of funds come from CURRENCIES PRINTED OUT OF THIN AIR by FEDERAL RESERVE BANK AND CENTRAL BANKS of every country they control!
These poor young DEBTORS have been unable to find any viable jobs after completing the college education! Most of these youths are loaded with DEBTS and cannot afford to build their lives leave alone start families of their own!
https://consortiumnews.com/2020/03/31/covid-19-war-on-the-working-class/
THE TRANS-ATLANTIC slave TRADE which decimated Africa, destroyed African families and made the elites who traded in it FILTHY RICH AND DEVOID OF HUMAN FEELINGS never ended at ALL!
SLAVERY MERELY WENT UNDERGROUND and is being practiced by the same 0.01% wealthy elites through the COMMERCIAL BANKS! Commercial banks GET FREE PRINTED MONEY FROM FEDERAL RESERVE BANKS AND CENTRAL BANKS OF COUNTRIES WHOSE RULING ELITES THEY CONTROL!!
A CENTRAL BANK aka THE LOOTING BANK, was introduced in Libya after Gaddafi was sodomized to death by thugs set upon him by the same GLUTTONOUS GLOBETROTTERS in order to loot the LIBYAN OIL!
The Libyan oil is being looted in the middle deliberately created chaos in order to BANKRUPT the country and render it ONE OF THOSE AFRICAN NATIONS controlled by foreign looters DEBTS!
Guffawer Galore says
Could not stop guffawing. Mr Sonko Malong ( wash wash) is an idotes ( Greek) of long standing..Parading silly wheels thinking it is a sign of anything worthwhile. The idotes.