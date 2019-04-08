How DP Ruto’s allies are desperately trying to stop UhuRuto separation

Members of Parliament associated with Deputy President for time have been against President Uhuru and ODM leader Hon Raila Odinga peace pact. The MPs claimed that the handshake is sidelining the DP. An undated video has emerged Bahati MP Kimani Ngujiri and Oscar Sudi ‘crying’ to avoid the separation between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President Dr.William Ruto.

The two agreed that they will go to meet with the President to try and sort the issues between the two. He said that they were the President’s ‘children’

The two MPs agreed that they are not always in good terms but their love for President Uhuru Kenyatta was mutual.

In a bid to show how sad the separation would make them feel the two burst out ‘crying’

This comes after Cherangabi MP Joshua Kutuny of the Kitaeleweka team said that if the DCI would not arrest the corrupt leaders they would start doing so themselves. He was speaking alongside Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang. https://youtu.be/JekQmeS5OGo