DP Ruto Latest Catch Hon Aisha Jumwa Dares Raila ally Hon Junet Mohammed To Remove Her From PSC

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has dismissed alleged plans for her removal from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission as mere rumors.

Jumwa reacted on Thursday to media reports that ODM wrote to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, seeking guidance on this.

The lawmaker said she was treating the reports as hearsay as she had not received official communication from the Speaker.

Jumwa told a press conference in her constituency that she had no problems with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

She further said: “Junet, I am ready for you. Mr Man, you can proceed … I am ready for you. I have no conflict with the party leader.

Junet Mohamed is the Member of Parliament for Suna East Constituency, the Minority Whip and the Director of Elections.

Jumwa reiterated that she will support Deputy President Wiliam Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 as this is her constitutional right.

“I will support Ruto. It’s my right … nobody can gag me,” she said, and added that she was supportive of Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake for unity and countrywide development.

The alleged plan for Jumwa’s removal is believed to have arisen from her decision to back Ruto. She first openly declared this in Taita Taveta County in March. Since then Jumwa and at least 10 MPs from the Coast region have endorsed Ruto’s bid.

The legislator was among MPS who snubbed ODM’s parliamentary group meeting that took place in Mombasa on Monday.

She noted, however, that Raila told members to support Uhuru’s Big Four agenda.

The vocal lMP said the orange party did not elect her and the other politicians and that they chose to be members.

“My stand will not change. I have freedoms as stated in chapter four of the bill of rights. I will support William Samoei Ruto in 2022,” she repeated.

She added: “We are part and parcel of ODM. Everybody knows it. We delivered in ODM and my position in the commission was not a favour. Nobody will be threatened.”

Jumwa also noted that she did not make a mistake in choosing to back the DP.