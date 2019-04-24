Exposed: How DP Ruto sent emissaries to Kenyatta family for forgiveness but failed

From having the same sartorial taste to openly dissing one another, the relationship between Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto best explains the expression- enjoy it while it lasts.

Worse still, tangible sources intimate that the head of state has turned down overtures for a reconciliatory meeting to iron out his political differences with his deputy William Ruto, their differences have played out publicly since the 9th March 2018 handshake deal..

DP Ruto is said to have dispatched emissaries to president’s uncle Mzee George Muhoho, to broker a truce between the two but not much was achieved.

Another set of emissaries tried to use Jubilee parliamentary group meeting to bring together Uhuru and Ruto but the president declined to call the meeting.

DP Ruto’s emissaries have also reached out to Uhuru’s younger brother Muhoho who sources indicate is very close to Raila Odinga and hardly a day passes without the two exchange text messages, Muhoho is said to have respectively refused and told Ruto’s emissaries to tell their master to talk directly to Uhuru.

Other avenues Ruto’s camp has been allegedly exploring include approaching the head of the Catholic Church cardinal John Njue, who is a close friend of the Kenyattas, with hopes Cardinal Njue would help mediate the two and bring back the magic and help unite Jubilee party ahead of 2022 general election.

To warm his way to the Catholic church, Ruto started by first presenting a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero as a gift to the Catholic Archbishop Phillip Anyolo during his installation ceremony in Kisumu at an event which was also attended by Raila Odinga.

It was after realizing Ruto’s game plan to misuse the church that Raila went into offensive by sensationally claiming Pope Francis had directed Kisumu Archbishop to return the car gift he received from the deputy president.

Recently, a charged-up president tore into critics of the handshake and termed as “pettiness” the claims that the truce with Raila was a political machination aimed at 2022.

Uhuru confirmed that he has never discussed 2022 succession politics with Raila.

Most of Uhuru handlers are said to have advised Ruto emissaries to pass through Raila if they want a truce with the President.

Insiders say that Uhuru is bitter that his deputy is running a parallel government and at one time, he referred to the president as mlevi. To complicate matters is the fear that Ruto and his allies are undermining his development goals (legacy) and portraying him a lame duck president.

