How DP Ruto is plotting the downfall of Hon.Kutuny, plans to replace him with Kipruto Arap Kirwa

When Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny declared war against his master William Ruto, little did he know that his one-time bitter rival Kipruto Arap Kirwa was preparing his way back to the August house thanks to the betrayal notion being peddled against Kutuny in Rift Valley.

But what led to the former minister of Agriculture Arap Kirwa’s sudden uprising especially after being quiet for that long? Well, after Kutuny’s betrayal, William Ruto had the task of securing the Rift Valley to vote as a block in 2022.

Considering that Cherangany plays a crucial role in his 2022 aspirations, the Deputy president had to approach one of his fiercest political rivals in the North Rift, former Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

With @kipmurkomen & a host of Senators/MPs/MCAs for a church service cum funds drive at Chepsiro African Inland Church in Cherang'ani, Trans Nzoia County. The huge congregation asked Hon Kipruto arap Kirwa to replace Hon Kutuny as MP… pic.twitter.com/LVlfgQMCYq — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) April 28, 2019

Whereas there is a stemming rebellion from the South Rift, led by Senator Gideon Moi and CCM leader Isaac Ruto, consolidating the North Rift, his home turf was paramount for Ruto hence the need to find a suitable solution for the region ahead of 2022.

Sources indicate William Ruto has been courting former Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa for months now, to join his camp. DP reached out for Kirwa due to his vast political experience as well as his effective mobilization skills which the DP may exploit in 2022.

However, it is Kirwa’s position as ANC Deputy Party leader that made him a lucrative target for the DP. Sources close to the two said they have been talking since the beginning of the year and have now closed ranks, adding that Mr. Kirwa is expected to join the DP’s camp “in a matter of days”

After dismantling Ford-Kenya, by poaching away its Deputy Leader, Boni Khalwale a couple of days ago, Ruto’s target was Amani National Congress (ANC) in which Kirwa is the party’s, Deputy Leader.

These efforts are likely to pay off as insiders from the DP’s camp indicate it is just a matter of days before Kirwa publicly dumps the ANC for Ruto. On Monday, Mr. Kirwa confirmed that he was planning to jump ship and join Ruto’s Jubilee party ahead of 2022.

The two are said to have held several meetings both in Sugoi and Ruto’s home in Karen. Kipruto has remained focussed on the Dp and has lately been attending functions either graced by the DP or those held by his allies in the North Rift.

It is understood that the reason Ruto ran to Kirwa for help is the growing influence of Cherengany MP Joshua Kutuny, who has become a major thorn in Ruto and Tanga Tanga’s flesh.