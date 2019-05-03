How come same Auditors Who wanted 100m bribe from SONKO gave Waititu clean bill of health?

If you needed evidence that Auditors are asking for bribes as Governor Mike Sonko said, ask yourself how Kiambu County Government with all obvious budgetary flaws got a Clean Bill of Health but not Nairobi County which had no major issue.

Now, consider that the same Lead Auditors Ann alias Anita and Oyoo who audit Nairobi County are the same Auditors who audited Kiambu County. These are the same people who asked Governor Mike Sonko for a bribe of Ksh. 100 Million to give him a Clean Bill of Health.

Available information confirms that when Governor Mike Sonko the Current Disclaimer Nairobi County Audit Report had been drafted as a way to shake the Governor into bribing the Auditors and was only released after Sonko refused to bribe these guys even after they reduced their corruption fee from 100M to Ksh. 50M.

The Auditors’ proposal was that Governor Sonko pays them at least Ksh. 50M to give them a clean bill of health. The cartels they were working with within Nairobi County even paid them a down payment of the bribe fee of Ksh 4M.

It is after things took a different turn after Governor Sonko refused to pay the rest of the bribe of Ksh. 46,000,000 that the Auditors forwarded the bad report to their boss Mr. Ouko Auditor General with a purported “disclaimer opinion.”

Now, unless the Auditors got a good bribe from Kiambu County, how did they fail to flag down the budget allocation in Kiambu County for non-devolved functions running into Billions of Shillings?

As confirmed by waititu in the below video the Auditors did not query the monies allocated to Coordination of State House Functions Ksh. 973M, Ksh. 591M for state corporations advisory functions, Ksh.58M Kenya-South for Sudan Peace -58 Million and Ksh. 180M for

Adminstration of Statutory Benefits for Retired Presidents. But even after this, the Auditors found nothing to flag down and gave Kiambu a clean of health, shame!