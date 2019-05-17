Hon. Wetangula is cutting Khalwale into size, to face expulsion from FORD Kenya

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale faces expulsion from Ford Kenya for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Party disciplinary committee chairperson Ferdinand Wanyonyi said Khalwale’s association with Ruto will not be entertained by the party.

Khalwale, the Ford Kenya Vice Chairperson, will face a disciplinary committee to defend himself in two weeks.

Wanyonyi said if Khalwale fails to defend himself, he risks expulsion, fines and or suspension.

“You are reminded that any explanation given by you will be accorded full consideration prior to any decision being made,” Wanyonyi said.

The former senator has also endorsed Ruto’s activities in Western, despite Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula’s announcement to contest in 2022.

“It is regrettable that to date, you have not responded to the letter under reference, nonetheless, due to your seniority and stature in the party, we have extended the period of requiring you to officially respond to the charges to Tuesday, May 21, 2019,” Wanyonyi said.

“Further, the disciplinary committee has indulged you further and scheduled a meeting to give you a hearing at 9.30am on Thursday May 23, 2019.”

Khalwale is expected to be accompanied by his legal team during the hearing, which will be held at the Ford Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi.