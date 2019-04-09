Why is DP Ruto wetting pants over corruption investigations if he is clean?

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said Deputy President Dr William Ruto is the second highest authority in the land and should come out and explain why he is afraid of the graft war.
Odinga who was speaking yesterday when he met a section of leaders from Rift Valley, said Ruto’s position is so high that he could be implicating the President if he is afraid of a graft-related investigation.
“I don’t want to talk about Ruto. If he feels that he is being targeted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), then he should ask the President,” said Odinga.
He asked both the DCI and the DPP to hasten the investigations and prosecutions.
“Corruption is a cancer that must be dealt with, although within the confines of the law. The DCI and DPP should speed up the investigations and jail those benefiting from it.”
He reiterated that the battle to slay the monster that is uncensored graft is not against any community, but all those who dip their fingers into public coffers.
“This battle is not aimed at any individual, but if you think it is targeting you, then you should find out why,” said Odinga.
The Rift Valley leaders who included Kenya African National Union Secretary General Nick Salat said they are in support of both the ‘handshake’, and the war against corruption.
In a veiled attack on Ruto allies, they castigated leaders in Rift Valley who use Odinga as a scapegoat when they fail to address the region’s challenges such as hunger, maize and dairy farming.
The other leaders included Former nominated MP Wilson Sossion, Nominated senator Mercy Chebeni, former Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma, former Health Minister Paul Sang, former Mosop MP Davy Koech, former Keiyo North MP William Murgo, Keiyo South MP Micah Kigen and Kenya Farmers Association Director Kipkorir Arap Menjo.
“We want to tell those using Odinga’s name as a scapegoat to stop and address the plight of our people,” said Mr Salat.
Salat also urged the DCI and DPP not to relent and instead pursue all those responsible for looting public funds and hold them accountable.
“Those responsible for dipping their fingers in public coffers should be held to account. We will change this narrative only if our community is being targeted, and yet individuals are doing the stealing,” Salat said.
Meanwhile Odinga has played down the effects of the two mini-poll losses, claiming that they are of little significance.
Elections are won or lost, what's the big deal? – ODM leader Raila Odinga dismisses claims of weaknesses and divisions. pic.twitter.com/jVQJ6OpMe9
— Daily Nation (@dailynation) April 8, 2019
He said there is no cause for alarm.“Elections are lost or won and that is the nature of democracy.
In Embakasi South, it was a sibling rivalry but ODM even congratulated Mawathe who was th incumbent. There is no issue at all,” said Raila.
